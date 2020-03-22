Yurt catches fire in Cumberland on Saturday night

A yurt caught fire between two homes on Maryport Avenue in Cumberland Saturday night. Facebook photo, Aaron Kelly

The Cumberland Fire Department responded to a fire call involving a yurt in Cumberland Saturday night.

The fire was reported from a location at Maryport Avenue. The firefighters responded to the scene, where the yurt, a type of portable dwelling, was on fir. They were able to contain the situation and protect the two houses between which the yurt had been set up. Comments on social media varied in terms of how bad people in the area thought the fire was at the time.

The Record will update the story once we get more information from the fire department.

