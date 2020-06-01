YouTube video takes time-machine trip through downtown Chilliwack

Footage shot in 1958 shows a car cruising through the Five Corners area.

The view approaching downtown Chilliwack from the north end in 1958, with the Paramount Theatre sign on the right.

They didn’t have dash-cams back in 1958, but that didn’t stop someone from picking up great nostalgic footage of downtown Chilliwack.

A video has been posted to the CanadaMotorSports / Reel Life YouTube channel.

It starts with a time-machine trip to Kamloops and a look at the way Victoria Street appeared 62 years ago, including dozens of vintage vehicles.

After taking us on a trip down the snow-dusted Hope-Princeton Highway, the video shifts to Chilliwack at the 5:43 mark, approaching downtown from the north end with grainy shots of the Paramount Theatre, Sears and other businesses in the area called Five Corners.

The video ends with the vehicle approaching the Sumas border crossing.

