Youth Wellness Gathering aims to empower, educate South Okanagan youth

Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth alike in the Penticton area have the opportunity to attend the Youth Wellness Gathering on July 22 and 23 at the En’owkin Centre.

Hosted by N2S, a newly-formed non-profit organization on the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) reserve, the event is for youth aged 11 and up and will have an emphasis on self-care, culture and awareness. According to a release issued by N2S, the non-profit formed as a response to the suicide and fentanyl overdose crisis’ which has resulted in near-death experiences as well as death.

“The impact of these crises is great in our communities and in the Nation; it has hit the young people hard. N2S strives to empower youth and their families by cultivating four realms of intelligence – physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual – through education, cultural engagement and self-care techniques that encompass both theoretical and practical application so youth and their families are better equipped to navigate through life circumstances,” states the event release. “We plan to acheive this goal through coordinating and delivering community-based initiatives.”

The event’s awareness workshops will focus on suicide prevention and awareness, overdose prevention and awareness, grief and loss, addictions, 2LGBTQ and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWIG). Attendees will also be able to participate in beading, basket weaving, syilx games, painting and more during the cultural workshops.

In terms of self-care, youth will be taught about nutrition and physical health, breathing and grounding techniques, holistic care and more in the self-care workshops. Elder teachings, yoga, guided meditation and a mini stick game will also be incorporated throughout the two-day event, with meals and snacks provided by the event organizers.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information and event registration, please contact Aimee Lezard at ncicn.memorial@gmail.com.

