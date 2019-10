Police on scene at accident on 29th Street and 45th Avenue

Police on scene at accident on 29th Street and 45th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

A youth was struck by pickup truck Tuesday afternoon on 29th Street and 45th Avenue, a witness reports.

The boy was reportedly transported to hospital. He was conscious and talking.

Vernon RCMP are on scene investigating and taking statements.

The Vernon Morning Star is awaiting official police comment.

More information to come.

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.