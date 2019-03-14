Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

The Okanagan is making it easy for parents to entertain their children during spring break, with a fully loaded schedule of kids camps, education programs and community events.

For Kelowna spring breakers, the public library has a variety of workshops planned for youth and drop in family time and story time for the younger children.

Some of the programs are filling up fast and children will need to be pre-registered to attend.

“That will be something like a secret agent event, craft extravaganzas, special guests will be coming in for some things and we are also promoting STEAM literacy.” said, the head librarian for the Kelowna Library, Christopher Stephenson.

The Vernon library will be hosting a drama camp for kids aged ten and older and an art camp for children eight to 12.

You can visit your local Okanagan library website to get the full schedule of activities in your area.

Recreation centres in the region will be welcoming students to participate in a variety of sports camps, you can visit pacificsportokanagan.com for a full list of activities.

Camps planned for the first week of break are almost full, but there is still room to register for the second week of camps in the region. One being in West Kelowna from March, 26 to March, 29.

“What you’re looking at is a mix of fencing, track and field, sports, there is swimming everyday” said, marketing and communications co-ordinator for Pacific Sport Okanagan, Matt Shay.

Both camps will be geared for ages eight to 12.

If you’re in Penticton, sign up for the science and robotics camp or iLearning Canada for a week of magic, science experiments and robotics.

For the teenagers, experience the thrill of rock climbing and rappelling at the world-renowned Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park of Penticton.

In Salmon Arm, Blind Bay Munchkins Childcare will be holding a spring break kids camp, which will have kids swimming, bowling, hikes, and exploring the great outdoors.

You can visit your local city website for a list of kids and teen spring break camps and events.

If you’re looking for some free fun, Kelowna will be holding a youth night on Saturday, March 16.

“It’s a youth night where we have children coming to do activities in the pool at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. They will be able to watch a movie in the pool, so they can float along with the movie and play a bunch of different games.” said, community recreation co-ordinator, Tom Clark.

Spring break begins March, 18 to March 29.

