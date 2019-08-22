Youth-led projects eligible for grants from Nanaimo Foundation and RBC

The Nanaimo Foundation and RBC Future Launch Community Challenge are teaming to provide grants of up ot $15,000 for youth-led projects. (News Bulletin file)

Youth-led projects in the central Island area could stand to benefit from up to $15,000 from the Nanaimo Foundation and RBC.

The Nanaimo Foundation, a local charitable organization, is teaming with the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge, which enables young people to apply for money to support for “bold ideas to address urgent community priorities,” according to a press release. It will afford youths the opportunity to form relationships and gain new skills and experience in their communities, which are valuable in preparing them for future employment, it said.

Grants are available to people in Nanaimo, Lantzville, Cedar, Gabriola Island and Ladysmith, the press release said.

Applications are open to people between 15 and 29 years old, who will lead, create and design projects taking place between this November and next August. Joint applications must be submitted between youths and a partner charitable organization.

“The Nanaimo Foundation is delighted to bring this opportunity to five communities in central Vancouver Island,” said Laurie Bienert, foundation executive director, in the release. “Youth are facing pressures on many fronts, and so are our communities. We want to be a part of creative solutions that enhance equity, sustainability and fairness that help lay the groundwork for a brighter future.”

“RBC believes strongly in the power, vision and potential of youth, and the influence they can have in their communities,” said Mark Beckles, RBC senior director of youth strategy and innovation. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with the Community Foundations of Canada to help young people make a difference in communities across Canada while building the 21st-century skills needed to prepare for the future of work.”

Grant applications can be submitted until Sept. 18 and anyone seeking information on applications can contact Bienert at laurie@nanaimofoundation.com or visit www.nanaimofoundation.com/future-launch.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter