Youth-led climate strike to be held in Duncan Friday

Adults and youth came together to participate in the local climate strike (pictured) in September, 2019. (Submitted photo)

Climate-conscious youth in the Cowichan Valley will be hosting the third local climate strike on Sept. 24.

The climate strike, which will be held in Duncan City Square from noon to 1:30 p.m., is just one of many that will be held around the globe on Sept. 24 as part of the ongoing “Fridays for the Future” campaign by the youth-led global climate movement started by student climate striker Greta Thunberg.

The climate strikes are focused on climate justice and addressing ecological and social crises at the root of the climate emergency.

“To deal with the climate emergency, we need to change everything,” said 17-year-old Ellie Barnhart, strike organizer with the Cowichan Valley Earth Guardians.

“To do that we need everyone, and that means adults showing up to stand with us and demand climate action.”

Friday’s climate strike builds on Cowichan’s youth climate strikes in May and September of 2019 which saw large numbers of young people from several local schools, along with many adults, rally in City Square to voice their concerns about the climate crisis.

“We’re not seeing the urgent climate action we need,” says Earth Guardian and Frances Kelsey student Lily Wilson, “so we have to keep raising our voices.”

The rally in City Square is a chance to hear from young people about what matters to them.

It will feature several speakers and musicians, and offer opportunities to connect with groups working on climate action locally.

Those attending the rally are asked to wear masks and social distance.

