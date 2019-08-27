Youth Advisory Council to be the voice of youth in Chilliwack

It's a chance to volunteer and improve service for Chilliwack youth

Some of this Chilliwack crew of youth volunteers might apply to become a member of the Youth Advisory Council this fall. These volunteers had just finished cleaning up part of downtown in partnership with the Lions Club. (Chilliwack Community Services)

The idea behind a new youth-led advisory committee will give youth a voice in Chilliwack— and a seat at the table.

Online applications are being accepted from now until September.

The Youth Advisory Committee — or YAC for short — is an initiative from Chilliwack Community Services in partnership with the Chilliwack Child and Youth Committee (CYC).

It’s a chance to volunteer and organize community events, gathering young people to connect, learn and grow from the experience.

The other goal is working to improve youth-oriented services around Chilliwack.

YAC members will work with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and City Council to ensure youth voices are being heard on city-wide initiatives.

“City Council is pleased to support this opportunity to bring Chilliwack’s youth to the table to have their voices heard. The new Youth Advisory Committee will have a positive impact on youth in our community and we look forward to their fresh perspectives as we work together in the future,” Popove said.

YAC meets every other Monday starting in October every school year.

Attendance at meetings is mandatory.

“External goals include participation in the annual Youth Week and developing increased awareness around youth mental health. Internally, youth will be asked to develop a personal project to implement within their own communities in an effort to use their webbed capacity to directly serve and represent the largest possible number of youth in Chilliwack,” according to the CCS program description.

Want to get involved?

Fill out an online application.

READ MORE: Free transit for youth suggested

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.