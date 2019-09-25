Youth activists attempt to set world record number this Thursday

Activists aim for the most bank cards cut up in same place, same time

As part of the Global Climate Strike Week of Action, youth activists with Rise and Resist will attempt to set a world record for the most bank cards ever cut up in one place at one time.

Rise and Resist is encouraging concerned residents to divest from banks that invest in fossil fuels, and switch their accounts to local credit unions that do not invest in such projects.

Following the card cut up, activists will challenge other cities around the world to break the record in hopes of starting a wave of divestment while sending banks a strong message that it’s time to take climate change seriously.

According to Rise and Resist, big Canadian banks — such as RBC, TD, Scotiabank, BMO and CIBC — have financed over $450 billion in fossil fuel projects in Canada and abroad since the Paris Climate Accord was signed.

“By denying harmful fossil fuel projects our money, we can say no to dangerous investments that seek short-term profit at the expense of our children and grandchildren,” stated Rise and Resist. “Our message is simple, it’s time to put your money where your heart is and stand up for the youth, the climate and the future.”

The gathering will take place on Thursday, starting at noon at Fort Street and Douglas Street.

