Your priorities?: Citizens invited to provide input on Salmon Arm’s 2021 budget

If you would like to provide input into the city’s 2021 budget, you can do so tonight.
The public is invited to attend the budget meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in city hall’s council chambers prior to the evening portion of the regular council meeting.
If you’d like to address council, you can do so in person, as long as council chambers have not exceeded the limit allowed during the pandemic. If the room is full, people will be given a link to the meeting so they can go to their computer to attend online and provide input virtually.
To attend virtually, you can also contact city administration before 4 p.m. at 250-803-4036.
