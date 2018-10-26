Your morning news in 90: Oct. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A woman who is terminally ill with cancer was tied up, assaulted and robbed in a home invasion in Sicamous early Wednesday.

As home to some of this Kelowna’s political pioneers, the Bennett house may have more than a few skeletons in its closets.

Armstrong’s Wild Oak Café won the Judges’ Choice award in the city’s best grilled cheese sandwich competition among local eateries, part of the build-up to the annual Cheese – It’s a Natural Festival on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Centennial Hall.

Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour, which is named for his current single, stops in Kelowna Jan. 28. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2 and start at $66.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us tackle clothing chaos with seven hacks to organizing your closet.

