Your morning news in 90: Nov. 2, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Shrink-wrapped vegetables in a local grocery store led one woman on a quest to get the Canadian government to institute a national plastics strategy to deal with plastic pollution.

The Central Okanagan’s housing market prices are “softening” but they’re still going for their asking price, according to real estate agent Andrew Smith, with Royal LePage.

Chef Paul and his team at BRODO Kitchen in Penticton were invited to compete against some of B.C.’s top restaurants in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party.

Like it or hate it, it’s that time of year again. Time to turn back the clock. That means darker afternoons but an extra hour of sleep. On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 a.m. the clocks go back an hour and on Sunday, March 10, 2019 they’ll spring ahead again.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black press, She is one of Canada’s top stylists and today she is talking about how you can take a classic black turtleneck and wear it several different ways.

