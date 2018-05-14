Your May 14 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld's Black Press Morning Brief.

Unseasonable heat is melting heavy snowpacks in Southern B.C., making more floods likely as thousands of people have already been evacuated from their homes.

Just last night evacuation alerts were expanded in Similkameen as an unexpected rise in the river prompted new alerts.

Okanagan and BC orchardists are being asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’ that may impersonate government officials…”

Vernon fire crews were busy Sunday evening battling a ‘fully-involved’ house fire.

After a string of attacks on their former West Kelowna restaurant, the Thai Terrace Restaurant has reopened in Kelowna.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for sunshine all day with a high of 31 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at sunshine all day as well, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 31 C.

