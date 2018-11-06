Your daily commute and weather forecast: Nov. 6, 2018

A chance of showers in Abbotsford today and a major road closure on Highway 1 in Surrey

  • Nov. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 9 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 94 per cent humidity and 17 km/h winds from the south-southeast.

We could see a bit of rain today, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C and a chilly low of 3 C.

We’ve got a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight as well, but tomorrow looks like clearing skies — that will lead us to a clear night Wednesday and sunny skies on Thursday. High tomorrow is forecast at 10 C, dropping to a low of 0 C, likely our first glance at the freezing point this season.

But the sun won’t stick around – we’re expected to see periods of rain overnight Thursday, rain Friday and showers Saturday before a touch of sun on Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud. A chance of showers, again, on Monday. Highs this week between 5 and 9 C and lows are forecast to hang generally at 2 to 3 C.

Currently, visibility is two kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 is one hour 29 minutes, with minor congestion on Highway 1 after the Port Mann. A major closure of Highway 1 in Surrey has traffic diverted at 200 St., before reconnecting on the highway at 160 St.

