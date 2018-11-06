Your daily commute and weather forecast: Nov. 6, 2018

A chance of showers in Abbotsford today and a major road closure on Highway 1 in Surrey

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 9 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 94 per cent humidity and 17 km/h winds from the south-southeast.

We could see a bit of rain today, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C and a chilly low of 3 C.

We’ve got a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight as well, but tomorrow looks like clearing skies — that will lead us to a clear night Wednesday and sunny skies on Thursday. High tomorrow is forecast at 10 C, dropping to a low of 0 C, likely our first glance at the freezing point this season.

But the sun won’t stick around – we’re expected to see periods of rain overnight Thursday, rain Friday and showers Saturday before a touch of sun on Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud. A chance of showers, again, on Monday. Highs this week between 5 and 9 C and lows are forecast to hang generally at 2 to 3 C.

Currently, visibility is two kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 is one hour 29 minutes, with minor congestion on Highway 1 after the Port Mann. A major closure of Highway 1 in Surrey has traffic diverted at 200 St., before reconnecting on the highway at 160 St.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 Vehicle fire westbound at 176th street. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Detour in effect. Please obey traffic control and expect heavy delays. Next update 8:00 AM #SurreyBChttps://t.co/FaaZxz79NJ — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) November 6, 2018

