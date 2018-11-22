Your daily commute and weather forecast: Nov. 22, 2018

A week of rainfall ahead in Abbotsford and congestion in Aldergrove, Langley and past the Port Mann

Good morning! It was another wet start to the day at 7 C with light rain as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 99 per cent humidity and 6 km/h winds from the east-southeast.

It’s expected to stay rainy today, shifting from light rain to showers during the day and rain overnight, with a high of 9 C and a low of 6 C. And we’ve got a week of precipitation ahead of us, with everything from a 60 per cent chance of showers to periods of rain to full-on rain. Just Saturday is expected to be relatively dry, with a cloudy daytime.

Highs over the next week are forecast between 7 and 12 C, while lows are expected to range between 3 and 5 C.

Currently, visibility is three kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 is one hour 37 minutes, with plenty of traffic stalls along Highway 1 in Aldergrove, Langley, Surrey and through from the Port Mann Bridge to 1st Ave. in Vancouver.

#BCHwy1 WB Vehicle incident west of Gaglardi Way has the left lane blocked. Crews en route, expect delays #Burnaby — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) November 22, 2018

