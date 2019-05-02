Your daily commute and weather forecast: May 2, 2019

A sunny forecast, but we need to get through some clouds today and tomorrow to get there

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 9 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 75 per cent humidity and 22 km/h winds from the south.

The forecast is looking sunnier and sunnier as this week goes by, but we still need to get through some clouds to get there.

Today, expect mainly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers this morning and near the mountains this afternoon and a high of 17 C, followed by a mainly cloudy night with a low of 7 C. From there, the forecast shows cloudy skies tomorrow morning, turning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, with a high of 17 C and a low overnight of 7 C with clear skies.

After that, we’ve got a good stretch of sun – Saturday to Monday is looking like clear skies, with highs ranging from 19 to 21 C and lows of 8 and 9 C, before getting to a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, with a high of 22 C and a low of 9 C. Finally, next Wednesday, we’re looking at sunny skies with a high of 24 C.

Currently, visibility is 24 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2019 is one hour 16 minutes, with a long stretch of mild congestion past the Port Mann Bridge..

