Your daily commute and weather forecast: May 1, 2019

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 8 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 64 per cent humidity and 5 km/h winds from the north.
Today, a cloudy start before turning to a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning and a windy afternoon with a high of 19 C, before dropping to a partly cloudy 9 C low overnight. That’s followed by a couple of days with a little bit of sun and a lot of clouds to close off the week, with highs of 17 and 18 C and lows of 7 and 6 C, before we start a sunny weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are both expected to see clear skies, before turning cloudy Sunday night, with highs of 21 and 16 C and lows of 7 and 8 C. That’s followed by a cloudy Monday with a high of 17 and a low of 8 C overnight, with a chance of showers, and a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday with a high of 20 C.
Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.
On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.
Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 is one hour 14 minutes, with a bit of mild and moderate congestion in Langley, and just a handful of areas of mild congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.
