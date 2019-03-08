Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 7, 2019

We're looking at a sunny weekend ahead of us, but we may have to get through flurries today

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 0 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 94 per cent humidity and 5 km/h winds from the west-southwest.

Today, we’ve got mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries or rain showers, with a high of 7 C and a low of -3 C overnight with a few clouds, before hitting a sunny weekend. Saturday and Sunday are slated to be sunny with highs of 9 C and lows of -3 and -2 C before hitting overcast next week.

On Monday, we’re looking at cloudy skies and rain or snow overnight with a high of 8 C and a low of 3, followed by a bit of a rainy Tuesday with a high of 6 and low of 2 C. Wednesday and Thursday, we’re expected to hit double-digit temperatures with a chance of showers.

Currently, visibility is 24 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 7, 2019 is one hour 19 minutes, with mild and moderate congestion through Langley, before hitting heavier congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

