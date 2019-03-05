Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 5, 2019

Cloudy skies this week, with a chance of rain and snow. Heavy congestion in Surrey

Good morning! It was a partly cloudy start to the day at -1 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 45 per cent humidity and 6 km/h winds from the north-northeast.

Today, we can expect to see a mix of sun and cloud and clear skies tonight, with a high of 7 C and a low of -3 C, before our brief sunny stretch comes to a close. The next three days, we’ve got a chance of precipitation, including wet snow, snow and rain with highs of 4-6 C and lows of 0-1 C.

After that, we’ve got a sunny weekend in the forecast, with highs of 7 and 9 C and lows of 0 and -1 C respectively on Saturday and Sunday, before getting into cloudy weather with a chance of showers again next Monday.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019 is one hour 28 minutes, with mild and moderate congestion in Langley, before hitting some heavy congestion in Surrey and more moderate congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 WB Vehicle incidents at Cape Horn in #Coquitlam. Drive with care and expect major delays. #PortMannBridge #SurreyBC — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) March 5, 2019

