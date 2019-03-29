Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 29, 2019

A sunny couple of days ahead of us, but don't get too comfortable - we still have rain in the forecast

Good morning! It was a partly cloudy start to the day at 6 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 87 per cent humidity and 4 km/h winds from the west.

Today, we can expect to see mainly sunny skies and clear skies tonight, with a high of 18 C and a low of 5 C, heading into a sunny start to the weekend. Tomorrow, expect a high of 18 C and a low of 6 C before seeing a mix of sun and cloud again on Sunday with a high of 19 C and a low of 8 C overnight with periods of rain.

After that, we’ve got a couple days with cloudy skies and a chance of rain, with highs of 12 and 13 C and lows of 7 and 5 C. Some sun should poke through on Wednesday, with a high of 16 C, but not for long – that night, expect clouds with a chance of showers and a low of 6 C, moving into a cloudy Thursday with a high of 16 C and a chance of showers.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 is one hour nine minutes, with mostly mild congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

