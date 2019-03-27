Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 27, 2019

Good morning! It was a mainly sunny start to the day at 4 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 81 per cent humidity and 14 km/h winds from the north-northeast.

Expect more sun today, with a high of 17 C, and just a few clouds overnight with a low of 4 C. That’s ahead of a mix of sun and cloud for Thursday with a high of 16 C and a low of 4 C overnight with a chance of showers and cloudy skies. But after that, we’ve got another two days of sunshine, with highs of 17-18 C and lows of 6-7 C.

Later in the weekend and early next week, we can expect the clouds to roll back in, with a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday and cloudy overnight with a chance of showers. High of 16 C and low of 7. Monday, expect clouds and a chance of showers throughout, with a high of 15 C and a low of 6, before breaking into a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a high of 15 C.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 is one hour 16 minutes, with mild and moderate congestion in Langley and past the Port Mann Bridge.

