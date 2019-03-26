Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 26, 2019

Risk of thunderstorms this morning, but clearing skies for a sunny Wednesday

  • Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Good morning! It was a rainy start to the day at 6 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 95 per cent humidity and 14 km/h winds from the south.

Today, we’ve got a risk of thunderstorms late this morning, with showers ending this afternoon and a high of 14 C, before dropping to a low of 3 C tonight. We’ve got a chance of showers early this evening, with clouds clearing around midnight, making way for a sunny Wednesday. Tomorrow and Thursday, we’ll see highs of 17 C and lows of 4 C, though Thursday will get a mix of sun and clouds before a couple more sunny days.

Environment Canada

Late this week, we’ve got highs nearing 20 C – but not quite there – with sunny skies on Friday-Saturday, before the clouds roll in again on Sunday and Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers on both days.

Currently, visibility is six kilometres.

Google Maps

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 is one hour 23 minutes, with mostly mild congestion in Langley, albeit with a patch of heavy congestion around Aldergrove. After that, you can expect more mild and moderate congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

 

Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News file photo

Previous story
Ecole Mountainview ascends in Fraser Institute elementary schools rankings
Next story
Candidates hit the campaign trail as Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection called

Just Posted

Most Read