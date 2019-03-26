Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 26, 2019

Good morning! It was a rainy start to the day at 6 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 95 per cent humidity and 14 km/h winds from the south.

Today, we’ve got a risk of thunderstorms late this morning, with showers ending this afternoon and a high of 14 C, before dropping to a low of 3 C tonight. We’ve got a chance of showers early this evening, with clouds clearing around midnight, making way for a sunny Wednesday. Tomorrow and Thursday, we’ll see highs of 17 C and lows of 4 C, though Thursday will get a mix of sun and clouds before a couple more sunny days.

Late this week, we’ve got highs nearing 20 C – but not quite there – with sunny skies on Friday-Saturday, before the clouds roll in again on Sunday and Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers on both days.

Currently, visibility is six kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 is one hour 23 minutes, with mostly mild congestion in Langley, albeit with a patch of heavy congestion around Aldergrove. After that, you can expect more mild and moderate congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

