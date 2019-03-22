Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 22, 2019

Mostly clear sailing in today's commute. Rain to start this evening, continuing in showers tomorrow

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 6 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 90 per cent humidity and calm winds.

Today, we can expect to see mainly cloudy skies with a high of 18 C, before getting to a rainy evening and overnight with a low of 8 C. Tomorrow, showers are expected to end around noon, though clouds are to hang around for the rest of the day and night, with a high of 14 C and a low of 6 C.

We can expect to see a bit of sun after that, with a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday and Monday with highs of 14 and 16 C and lows of 6 C.

After that, we’re looking at more precipitation – or a chance thereof – with highs of 10 to 14 C and lows of 4 to 5 C.

Currently, visibility is 32 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 22, 2019 is one hour eight minutes, with clear sailing until just before the Port Mann Bridge, where you’ll find mostly mild congestion.

