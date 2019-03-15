Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 15, 2019

Good morning! It was a cloudy start to the day at 5 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 87 per cent humidity and 6 km/h winds from the north-northeast.

Today, we can expect to see a the clouds clearing up around noon, with a chance of showers this morning, and clear skies this evening, with a few clouds rolling ini after midnight. High of 14 C and a low of 5 C overnight. Tomorrow, we’ve got a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast with a high of 16 and a low overnight of 2 C with clear skies.

After that, we’re looking at clear skies for a few days, with highs of 17 to 21 C and lows of 6 to 7 C, before getting into a mix of sun and cloud next Wednesday and Thursday. Highs of 20 and 18 C and a low Wednesday of 6 C.

Currently, visibility is 40 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 15, 2019 is one hour nine minutes, with mild and moderate congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

