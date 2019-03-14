Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 14, 2019

Sooo, Environment Canada keeps insisting we'll be seeing temperatures above 20 C in the next week

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 3 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 91 per cent humidity and 4 km/h winds from the north.

Today, we can expect to see a chance of showers late this afternoon, with a high of 9 C, before dropping to a low of 3 C overnight with a chance of showers this evening. After midnight, the clouds are expected to part, making way for a mix of sun and cloud Friday and Saturday, with highs of – get this – 15 and 13 C.

Don’t believe us? That’s fair. We don’t blame you. But here’s a screen grab of the Environment Canada forecast to back us up:

After that, we’re looking at sunny skies from Sunday to Tuesday, with highs rising from 17 C to 22 C (!!!) and lows rising from 6 C to 9 C. Finally, on Wednesday, we’re looking at a high of 17 C with a chance of showers and a mix of sun and cloud.

We remain skeptical that we’ll see temperatures hit over 20 C, but Environment Canada has been holding steady on that assertion all week, so…

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 is one hour 22 minutes, with mild and moderate congestion in Langley, before hitting some heavier congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

