Your daily commute and weather forecast: Mar. 12, 2019

Don't get too excited just yet, but double-digit temperatures - up to 20 C - are currently in the forecast

Good morning! Abbotsford residents were clearing more snow off their cars to start the day at 1 C as of 7:16 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 100 per cent humidity and 2 km/h winds from the north.

Today, we’re looking at a chance of rain showers and more wet flurries during the day, overnight and into tomorrow morning, with 2 cm of snowfall expected this morning and a high today of 5 C and a low of 2 C. Early tomorrow morning, the clouds are expected to make room for a little bit of sun with a high of 9 C and a low overnight of 2 C with a chance of showers.

After that, we’re looking at showers Thursday and periods of rain overnight with a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C, before getting into more sunny territory and double-digit temperatures. From Thursday to Sunday, we’re expected to see a mix of sun and cloud, followed by a sunny Monday, with temperatures rapidly rising from a high of 11 C on Friday to 20 C on Monday.

Skeptical? So are we.

Currently, visibility is two kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 is one hour 29 minutes, with mild and moderate congestion through Langley, before hitting some heavier congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound at 192nd street in #SurreyBC has cleared to the right shoulder. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) March 12, 2019

