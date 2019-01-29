Your daily commute and weather forecast: Jan. 29, 2019

Another day of sunshine today, so enjoy it while it lasts. Heavy congestion past the Port Mann Bridge

Good morning! We had clear skies to start the day at 2 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 58 per cent humidity and 16 km/h winds from the north.

We’ve got a mainly sunny day in store for us, with a high of 8 C and a low overnight of 1 C with partly cloudy skies, leading into a mainly cloudy Wednesday with a high, again, of 8 C. And after this little stretch of sun, we’re back into the clouds and rain after that, with a cloudy Wednesday night and a low of 3 C.

Starting Thursday, we’re looking at some level of precipitation through to Monday, whether it’s a chance of showers, rain or a chance of flurries, albeit with a bit of sun peaking through on Saturday. Highs are expected to range from 5 to 9 C, with lows of 0 to 5 C.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 is one hour 20 minutes, with pretty breezy commute along Highway 1, albeit with minor congestion as you pass Aldergrove, until you hit Coquitlam.

After crossing the Port Mann Bridge, you’re looking at a mix of heavy and light congestion.

