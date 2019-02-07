Your daily commute and weather forecast: Feb. 7, 2019

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day with at -7 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 76 per cent humidity and 6 km/h winds from the north-northwest creating a wind chill of -10.
We can expect to lose some sunlight over the course of the day, with increasing cloudiness forecast during the day and a cloudy night with a chance of flurries. High of 1 C and a low of -3 C. Tomorrow, we’re looking at more of the white stuff, with 5 cm forecast during the day with a high of 0 C and periods of snow overnight with a low of -4 C.
After that we’re into more sunny territory, with Saturday looking like a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C, before dropping to -6 C overnight with clear skies. And from there on, Environment Canada predicts clear skies, with highs of -2 to 0 C and lows of -4 to -7 C.
Currently, visibility is 32 kilometres.
On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.
Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 is one hour 24 minutes, with a bit of mild congestion in Surrey and past heavy congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.
