Your daily commute and weather forecast: Feb. 5, 2019

No break from the cold weather anytime soon, but sunny skies today and tomorrow

Good morning! It was a chilly start to the day at -8 C with mainly clear skies as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 43 per cent humidity and 13 km/h winds from the east-northeast.

And we can expect to see more of the blue skies today, but we won’t get any break from the cold anytime soon. We’ve got a high of -4 C today, dropping to -9 C overnight – about four degrees shy of a record, according to Environment Canada. And make sure you’ve got a jacket today, with windchill to feel like -17 C this morning and -10 this afternoon. Environment Canada warns of risk of frostbite.

For the coming week, we’re looking at a stretch of chilly weather, with next Monday the warmest over the next seven days at 3 C. We’ve got another chance of flurries Thursday during the day and overnight, and a chance of flurries or rain showers during the day Friday.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 is one hour 19 minutes, with mild congestion in Langley and heavier congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.