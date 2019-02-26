Your daily commute and weather forecast: Feb. 26, 2019

A sunny day ahead before a couple of cloudy days. After that, we've got clear skies in the forecast

Good morning! It was a sunny start to the day with at -4 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 38 per cent humidity and 27 km/h winds from the east-northeast, gusting to 37.

We’ve got a sunny day ahead of us, with a high of 4 C, before dropping to 0 C overnight. Winds will grow stronger this morning, hitting 50 km/h, gusting to 70. Tomorrow, we can expect to see the clouds roll in with a high of 3 C, and a low of -1 C overnight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. After that, we’ve got one more day of clouds on Thursday, with a high of 4 C and a low overnight of -3 C.

After that, we’ve got clear sailing/skies, with highs of 6-7 C and lows of -3 to -4 C starting on Friday.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 is one hour 19 minutes, a few spots of mild congestion through Langley and a mix of mild and moderate congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

