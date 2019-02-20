Your daily commute and weather forecast: Feb. 20, 2019

A brief bit of sun in the forecast before what will hopefully be the final days of snow for the year

Good morning! It was a slushy start to the day at -1 C with mist as of 7:16 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 100 per cent humidity and 9 km/h winds from the north.

Today we can expect to see a 60 per cent chance of drizzle or light snow early today before clearing up this morning with a high of 6 C in the day. Tonight, expect clear skies with a low of -6 C, before breaking into a sunny Thursday with a high of 4 C.

But don’t get too comfortable with the sun – we’re looking at more potential snow or rain starting Thursday night and through to Saturday night. Highs of 3 to 6 C and lows of 0 to 1 C.

And as we move into the late weekend and early next week, the sun should start to mix in with the clouds, and eventually break out in full force on Tuesday, with highs hovering at 6 C and lows of -4 to -5 C.

Currently, visibility is two kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 is one hour 31 minutes, with a mix of mild and moderate congestion as you leave Abbotsford and most of the way through Langley and past the Port Mann Bridge.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.