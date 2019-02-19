Your daily commute and weather forecast: Feb. 19, 2019

Good morning! It was a snowy start to the day, yet again, at -1 C with light snow as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 99 per cent humidity and 4 km/h winds from the north-northeast.

And we’ve got a snowfall warning currently in effect, with about five centimetres expected today with a high of 2 C and another 5 cm of snow overnight with temperatures hanging around 0 C. The skies are expected to clear up tomorrow, and we’ll get a short break from the precipitation, with clear skies overnight tomorrow and during the day on Thursday. Highs of 5 and 3 C and lows of -5 C over the next two days.

But after that short, sunny break, we can expect to see more snow and/or rain, with periods of snow or rain, snow and a chance of flurries all in the forecast, before getting a bit more sun next Monday. Highs of 3 to 6 C and lows of 0 to -2 C over that time.

Currently, visibility is two kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 is one hour 31 minutes, with a mix of mild and heavy congestion starting in Abbotsford most of the way through Langley and past the Port Mann Bridge.

