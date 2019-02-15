Your daily commute and weather forecast: Feb. 15, 2019

Breezy commute today, with a little precipitation - both frozen and not - in the forecast today

Good morning! It was a bit of a wet start to the day with at 1 C with mostly cloudy skies as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 95 per cent humidity and 9 km/h winds from the east-northeast.

After all those days of freezing temperatures, we’re looking a little warming in the week to come, with highs expected to stay in the positives over the next seven days. That includes today, which is expected to see a high of 4 C with a chance of rain showers this afternoon, following periods of wet snow this morning.

Overnight, we’re expecting a low of -2 C with a chance of flurries, and on Saturday the sun is expected to start peaking out with a chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 6 C. Overnight, a low of -3 C with clear skies.

After that, we’ve got a couple of sunny days in store – Sunday and Monday both are forecast to be sunny with highs in the low single digits and lows of -6 and -2 C. We could see some more snow early- to mid-week, with highs to rise from around 2 C to 7 C.

Currently, visibility is 13 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 is one hour nine minutes, with only mild congestion along Highway 1 in Langley and past the Port Mann Bridge.

