Your daily commute and weather forecast: Feb. 1, 2019

Mild and moderate congestion in Langley, past Port Mann. Expecting some chill and snow next week

Good morning! It was a west start to the day with at 6 C with light rain as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 98 per cent humidity and 9 km/h winds from the east-northeast.

And we’re back into the dreary weather with full force, at least for the day, with 20-30 mm of rain expected to fall today and another 10-15 expected tonight, with temperatures hanging at 6 C throughout. After that, we’re looking at a mainly cloudy Saturday to start the weekend with a 40 per cent chance of showers at 7 C before dropping to 2 C overnight with a chance of showers.

Then the fun begins – on Sunday we’re expecting a 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries with a high of 4 C before dropping to -4 C overnight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. It won’t warm up much come Monday, starting the new week with a sunny day and a high of -2 C before dropping back down to a clear -4 C overnight.

But that won’t be our coldest night, with Tuesday expected to see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1 C before dropping to -8 C overnight. Brr!

After that, we’ve got another chance to see the white stuff, with a high of 2 C and a low of -4 C on Wednesday.

Currently, visibility is 16 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 is one hour 21 minutes, with a mix of mild and moderate congestion. in Langley and past the Port Mann Bridge.

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident eastbound, west of King Edward overpass in #Coquitlam. HOV lane and left lane are blocked. Crews are on scene. Expect delays. #PortMannBridge pic.twitter.com/UqQQ92Wzqc — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2019

