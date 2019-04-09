Your daily commute and weather forecast: Apr. 9, 2019

Good morning! It was a misty start to the day at 8 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 98 per cent humidity and 15 km/h winds from the south.
We’ve got a chance of showers today with a high of 12 C, before dropping to a low of 6 C overnight, with showers beginning after midnight. That’s followed by periods of rain tomorrow, with a high of 10 C and a low of 6 C overnight, showers Thursday rising to 9 C and dropping to a low of 3 C overnight with cloudy periods.
Friday is our only beacon of hope this week, with a high of 15 C and sunny skies, before dipping down to 4 C overnight. After that, we’re back into the dreary weather with various levels of precipitation and highs ranging from 11 to 13 C and lows of 4 and 5 C.
Currently, visibility is six kilometres.
On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.
Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 is one hour 28 minutes, with a a mix of mild and moderate congestion through Aldergrove and Langley, in Langley and past the Port Mann Bridge.
