Your daily commute and weather forecast: Apr. 4, 2019

Good morning! It was a cloudy start to the day at 9 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 89 per cent humidity and 9 km/h winds from the north-northeast.
Enjoy a bit of sun today, as the clouds clear up this morning, hitting a high of 16 C, before dropping back down to a low of 9 C tonight with clouds and showers beginning after midnight.
After today, the next week is full of clouds and precipitation, from a chance of showers and periods of precipitation to full-on rain. Highs for the next week are expected to range from 12 to 16 C, lows of 5 to 7 C, still generally hanging above the seasonal average highs of 12 C and lows of 5 C.
Our record high for April 4 is 23.3 C, set in 1966, while the record low is -1.8 C, set in 1997.
Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.
On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.
Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 is one hour 23 minutes, with A couple stretches of minor congestion in Abbotsford and Langley, before hitting heavier congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.
Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.