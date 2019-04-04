Your daily commute and weather forecast: Apr. 4, 2019

A bit of sun today, followed by a week of clouds, rain and overall dreariness

Good morning! It was a cloudy start to the day at 9 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 89 per cent humidity and 9 km/h winds from the north-northeast.

Enjoy a bit of sun today, as the clouds clear up this morning, hitting a high of 16 C, before dropping back down to a low of 9 C tonight with clouds and showers beginning after midnight.

After today, the next week is full of clouds and precipitation, from a chance of showers and periods of precipitation to full-on rain. Highs for the next week are expected to range from 12 to 16 C, lows of 5 to 7 C, still generally hanging above the seasonal average highs of 12 C and lows of 5 C.

Our record high for April 4 is 23.3 C, set in 1966, while the record low is -1.8 C, set in 1997.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 is one hour 23 minutes, with A couple stretches of minor congestion in Abbotsford and Langley, before hitting heavier congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

