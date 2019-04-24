Your daily commute and weather forecast: Apr. 24, 2019

Despite yesterday's grey and gloomy forecast, we're looking at a bit of sun every day for the next week

Good morning! It was a mostly cloudy start to the day at 7 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 85 per cent humidity and 14 km/h winds from the south.

We can expect to see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 15 C and clear skies overnight with a low of 5 C. After that, we’re looking at increasing cloudiness Thursday afternoon with a high of 18 C and cloudy periods tomorrow night with a low of 6 C.

Despite yesterday’s forecast showing clouds rolling in by Friday, we’re looking at a bit of sun every day this forecast, which is, we think, a very pleasant surprise!

Between Friday and Tuesday, we’re looking at either sunny skies or a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of showers just on Saturday. Highs to range between 12 and 19 C, largely above the seasonal average of 15 C. Lows, on the other hand, are expected to mostly hang down at 3-4 C, below the seasonal average of 6 C.

Currently, visibility is 40 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2019 is one hour 24 minutes, with a long stretch of mild and moderate congestion through Langley and a mix of mostly mild and a bit of moderate congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

