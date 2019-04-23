Your daily commute and weather forecast: Apr. 23, 2019

Only minor congestion on the highways today. Expect a little bit of sun over the next few days

Good morning! It was a little wet to start the day at 10 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 97 per cent humidity and 9 km/h winds from the west-southwest.

We’ve got a chance of showers this morning and early afternoon with mainly cloudy skies, reaching a high of 14 C, before dropping to a partly cloudy 6 C low overnight. That’s followed by a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a high of 14 C, making way for clear skies overnight Wednesday with a low of 4 C.

Daytime Thursday will be our final bit of sun for the next week, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 19 C, before dropping to a cloudy low of 8 C overnight.

From there, we’ve got cloudy skies, with highs ranging from 11 to 16 C, with a chance of showers overnight Friday to Sunday and during the day on Sunday and Monday.

Currently, visibility is 24 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 is one hour 14 minutes, with only a touch of mild congestion in Langley and mostly mild congestion past the Port Mann Bridge.

