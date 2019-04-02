Your daily commute and weather forecast: Apr. 2, 2019

Good morning! It was a mainly sunny start to the day at 9 C as of 7 a.m., and the Environment Canada weather service tells us we’ve got 46 per cent humidity and 12 km/h winds from the north-northeast.

We can expect to see increasing cloudiness this afternoon and cloudy with a chance of showers tonight, with a high of 22 C and a low of 8 C, before our brief sunny stretch comes to a close. After that, we’re expecting some of those April showers, starting with periods of rain tomorrow and a chance of showers overnight, with a high of 14 C and a low of 7 C.

From there, we’re looking at a cloudy, but relatively dry, Thursday, followed by everything from showers to rain through to next Monday. Highs ranging from 12 to 16 C and lows of 7 to 9 C.

Currently, visibility is 48 kilometres.

On clear roads and driving at the speed limit, a drive from the Abbotsford News building to Downtown Vancouver would take 50 minutes.

Today, your daily commute time as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 is one hour 56 minutes, with a stretch of heavy congestion around Aldergrove, followed by stretches of mild congestion in Langley. Google Maps is suggesting a detour at 176th Street in Surrey, following Highway 17 to Highway 91 and heading to Vancouver through Richmond.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.