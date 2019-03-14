Your Campbell River news and weather for Thursday, March 14

Can it be that spring is about to sprung? Be sprung? Have sprang? Whatever...you know what I mean

Environment Canada says we’re in for a few days of rain starting today and heading into the weekend.

But that’s okay with me, considering BC Hydro is reporting a 50-year low in our water system right now.

As of Sunday, we’re looking at spring temperatures in the low-to-mid teens and bright sunny skies, which means perfect weather for spring cleaning and trips to the thrift store with stuff we don’t need anymore to help organizations doing good work in the community.

Here’s what’s in the news right now:

The City of Campbell River will look into what more can be done to protect heron habitat after a presentation to council Monday night

Hospital district opts to maintain tax levels so it can generate reserves rather than lowering them

New tenant coming to the airport is ‘a huge deal’ according to mayor