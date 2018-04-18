Your April 18 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld's Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C.’s Family Day is officially moving to the third Monday in February, bringing B.C. in line with the rest of Canada.

The Okanagan is working overtime to prepare for flooding this year.

They say your home should be your castle, but one Shuswap family is making that saying a reality.

The B.C. Dragoons received seven new Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles in Vernon Tuesday.

Elliott Row formal wear is helping Penticton grads suit up.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. High 12 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly sunny conditions all day with a high of 16 C.

