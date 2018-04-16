Your April 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld's Black Press Morning Brief.

Motorists should be wary as a special weather statement is in effect for Southwestern Interior highway passes, including the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to West Kelowna.

Several animals died as a result of a violent house fire in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. has announced a pair of temporary closures along the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

Kelowna resident Traude Robertson has lived many decades and may be in her 70s but in deciding to become a kidney donor, she has given a new start to someone else.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of rain all day today and a high of 9 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers and winds gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. High of 10 C.

