Young women honoured at Chu Chua traditional Pow-wow

The 19th annual Honouring Young Women Traditional Pow-wow was held at the Simpcw First Nation Community Hall in Chu Chua on April 26-28.

The 19th annual Honouring Young Women Traditional Pow-wow was held at the Simpcw First Nation Community Hall in Chu Chua on April 26-28.

Grand entries took place on all three days, with host drumming by Wild River and dancers from different areas and tribes joining in for the festivities. Whipman was Everett White and MC was Chris Wells.

The Pow-wow was an incredibly colourful and moving event as dancers wore First Nations traditional regalia and even the youngest participants were dressed traditionally for the occasion.

The Princess Pageant, Tiny Tots Special and Jingle Dress Special were as always great favourites for all who attended.

All age groups participated, from the little ones to the Elders bringing traditional songs and drumming to the large gathering. There were also craft tables set up and a never ending supply of good food.

Committee members worked hard to make this Pow-wow memorable, which was appreciated and greatly enjoyed by the participants, their families and the many visitors.

This Pow-wow was a drug and alcohol free event.