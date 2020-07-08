Young tourist caught untying boats from Ucluelet dock

'He was just untying the boats and watching them float away'

A young tourist was seen untying two vessels from Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock on Saturday. (Andrew Bailey photo)

A young tourist was caught untying vessels from Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock on Saturday afternoon.

Ucluelet Harbour Master Kevin Cortes told the Westerly News he received a report of a recreational vessel floating adrift near the dock around 1:40 p.m. on July 4.

He said he arrived at the scene and was retrieving the vessel with a bystander on another boat when he noticed a sailboat floating away from the dock.

After securing both untied vessels to the dock, Cortes said he spoke to several witnesses who gave a description of the suspect and pointed out a youth who was still hanging around the area.

He said he spoke with the youth who witnesses had identified as the suspect, but the youth denied any involvement until being shown surveillance footage that showed him untying the vessels.

“It was quite visible that it was him,” Cortes said. “He was just untying the boats and watching them float away.”

The youth’s identity has not been released as he is a minor, however Cortes did confirm that the youth was not a local resident.

He said no significant damage was reported and the matter was handed over to the RCMP.

“It could have been, potentially, two either wrecked or lost vessels depending on tides, wind, or if anybody was able to get to them in time,” he said.

Anybody who sees any suspicious activity on a Ucluelet dock is encouraged to contact Cortes at 250-725-8190 or the Ucluelet RCMP at 250-726-7773.

