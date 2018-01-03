Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

A 15-year-old girl died on Dec. 23 at the scene of a collision between Hedley and Keremeos

  Jan. 3, 2018
  • News

A 15-year-old girl from Vancouver died in a single vehicle crash just two days before Christmas.

The girl was travelling in the Ford Focus on Highway 3 near Sunkatchers (between Keremeos and Hedley) just before midnight. Her 20-year-old brother was driving the vehicle and her parents were following in another vehicle.

The girl died on scene.

“No alcohol was involved and the road conditions were fine at the time. They went off the road on a corner,” Cpl. Brian Evans of the RCMP detachment said. “It’s very tragic.”

