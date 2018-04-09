Young scientists vie for spot in national science fair

The public was invited to the Vancouver Island Regional Science Fair to view inventions and hear more about discoveries by the best junior scientists on Vancouver Island.

The scientists of the future displayed their work Sunday and today on the UVic campus at the fair that is in its 57th year.

Does washing your hands actually work? Do chestnuts really deter spiders? And can electronics drain your brain? These are some of the many hypotheses for 135 projects by 170 young science enthusiasts from grades 4 to 12 featured in the two-day science fair.

Several projects will be chosen today (April 9) for the national science fair in Ottawa next month. The awards ceremony is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Room A144, MacLaurin Building.

