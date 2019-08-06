Young sailors voyage onto the coast of Haida Gwaii

A ship carrying young sailing trainees voyaged into Haida Gwaii’s harbour earlier last week.

The Sail and Life Training Society ‘s (S.A.L.T.S.) tall ship Pacific Swift and its trainees arrived at the Queen Charlotte Dock on Aug. 4 and will remain there until Aug. 8.

S.A.L.T.S. operates the ship out of Victoria and teaches youth between the ages of 13-25 to sail. Pacific Swift was voyaging with 28 youth between Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii on a 10-day summer sail training voyage.

READ MORE: From cardboard to cardboat: Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii sea cadets compete at Seafest

The Pacific Swift (pictured here off of Haida Gwaii in 2017) sailed into the harbour earlier this week and will be around for residents to marvel at until Aug. 8. (photo courtesy of SALTS)

“Before docking in Queen Charlotte, trainees participated in beach clean-ups around the area and were welcomed by local Haida watchmen who shared stories and artwork with the youth,” S.A.L.T.S. stated.

For many trainees this was their first time experiencing remote BC islands the Great Bear Rainforest.

While on the trip, they learned all aspects of sailing the ship such as handling sails, steering the wheel, climbing the rigging, staying on anchor watch at night. When not working, they even learned about shipboard life from storytelling and singing.

The Pacific Swift was built during Expo ’86 and currently operates as a sail training vessel.

READ MORE: Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

The Pacific Swift (pictured here off of Haida Gwaii in 2017) sailed into the harbour earlier this week and will be around for residents to marvel at until Aug. 8. (photo courtesy of SALTS)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

Jenna Cocullo

Send Jenna email

Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter