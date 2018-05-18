Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

A â€œSurrey Child Care Gap Assessmentâ€ conducted in 2011 found there were 8,530 child care spaces for children up to age 12 in Surrey and estimated that 30,124 more were needed. (Photo: Flickr@familymwr)

The B.C. government is boosting its monthly subsidy for young parents who rely on childcare to finish high school.

Subsidies will now be $1,500 per month for eligible parents who are under the age of 24 and had a child before their 20th birthday, as well as meet the other eligibility criteria for the child care subsidy program.

The province said the extra $3 million over three years towards the $1.6 million program will help about 220 young-parent families per year, and estimates childcare for a toddler costs roughly $1,200 per month.

