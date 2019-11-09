Young man stabbed at Abbotsford house party

An 18-year-old man was stabbed at a large house party last night in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police responded to a report that someone had been stabbed at a party on Lynn Avenue at 10:46 p.m., according to a department press release.

Officers arrived on scene to find 40 to 50 young people inside the house and dispersed outside on the surrounding street. They quickly located the young man who had been stabbed and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police investigation is ongoing and the department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward: 604-859-5225 (police non-emergency line), 1-800-222-8477 (Crime Stoppers anonymous line).