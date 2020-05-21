Columbia Valley Search and Rescue responded to a call for assistance on Monday, after an eight-year-old girl fell down a steep embankment in a mountain biking incident. Photo provided by CVSAR.

Young girl flown to Calgary after mountain biking accident near Invermere

Family had been mountain biking on the Johnson Trail in the Columbia Valley

A young girl was flown to Calgary for medical treatment after falling approximately 150 feet down an embankment along Toby Creek near Invermere on Monday, May 18.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) responded to a call for assistance alongside the B.C. Ambulance Service, with 17 volunteers members utilizing rope rescue systems to access and evacuate an eight-year-old girl who was mountain biking on the Johnson Trail, according to a news release.

The young girl was evaluated by a volunteer CVSAR doctor and staff with STARS, an Alberta-based medical evacuation service, which was dispatched to the scene.

CVSAR is reminding people who recreate in the backcountry to be properly prepared, especially in light of COVID-19, in order to reduce exposure to volunteer rescue members and reduce strain on emergency and medical resources.

